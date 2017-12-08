South Africa

Five-year-old, four others wounded in drive-by shooting outside shop

08 December 2017 - 20:01 By Timeslive
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the victims‚ aged between five and 20‚ were standing outside the shop when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them from a vehicle. File photo.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the victims‚ aged between five and 20‚ were standing outside the shop when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them from a vehicle. File photo.
Image: iStock

Five people – including a five-year-old boy – were wounded in a shooting incident outside a shop in the Steenberg area in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the victims‚ aged between five and 20‚ were standing outside the shop when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them from a vehicle.

The boys then ran to a nearby residence in Choir Street.

Meiring said the victims sustained numerous gunshot wounds.

“The five-year-old boy was in a serious condition while the remaining four had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured boy with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment‚” he said‚ adding that local authorities were on the scene to investigate the incident.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Five-year-old, four others wounded in drive-by shooting outside shop South Africa
  2. 14 peacekeepers killed in DR Congo clashes Africa
  3. Trump calls out Clinton, Bush and Obama on Jerusalem World
  4. Emfuleni move to tackle millions owed on water bill South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X