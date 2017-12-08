Five people – including a five-year-old boy – were wounded in a shooting incident outside a shop in the Steenberg area in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the victims‚ aged between five and 20‚ were standing outside the shop when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them from a vehicle.

The boys then ran to a nearby residence in Choir Street.

Meiring said the victims sustained numerous gunshot wounds.

“The five-year-old boy was in a serious condition while the remaining four had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured boy with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment‚” he said‚ adding that local authorities were on the scene to investigate the incident.