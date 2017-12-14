Traffic cop with a taste for 'fast car tips' is arrested

The Hawks have pounced on a highway patrol officer accused of soliciting bribes from motorists driving luxurious vehicles.

The traffic officer conducts highway patrols on the N12.

The 40-year-old was arrested this week at the Potchefstroom provincial offices for alleged corruption.

His bribe bids allegedly took place on the stretch of highway between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

"Information was received alleging that the suspect would stop motorists driving luxurious vehicles claiming that they had exceeded the speed limit. Threats of arresting the motorists would follow and subsequently he would demand minimum payments to allegedly cancel the speed reading‚" the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday.

He has made a brief court appearance and been released on bail of R2‚000. The case was postponed to 24 January 2018 for further investigation.