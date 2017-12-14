South Africa

Traffic cop with a taste for 'fast car tips' is arrested

14 December 2017 - 14:40 By Timeslive
"Information was received alleging that the suspect would stop motorists driving luxurious vehicles claiming that they had exceeded the speed limit."
Image: Supplied

The Hawks have pounced on a highway patrol officer accused of soliciting bribes from motorists driving luxurious vehicles.

The traffic officer conducts highway patrols on the N12.

The 40-year-old was arrested this week at the Potchefstroom provincial offices for alleged corruption.

His bribe bids allegedly took place on the stretch of highway between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

"Information was received alleging that the suspect would stop motorists driving luxurious vehicles claiming that they had exceeded the speed limit. Threats of arresting the motorists would follow and subsequently he would demand minimum payments to allegedly cancel the speed reading‚" the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday.

He has made a brief court appearance and been released on bail of R2‚000. The case was postponed to 24 January 2018 for further investigation.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Law Society concerned at attacks on judiciary South Africa
  2. Groote Schuur transplant programme breathes again South Africa
  3. Robbers jump from fourth floor in bid to evade capture South Africa
  4. Somalia's Shabaab kill 13 police in academy bombing Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X