Two people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle rolled at the Putfontein exit on the N12 on the East Rand in the early hours of Saturday‚ paramedics said.

Injuries ranged from minor to moderate‚ said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 4.20am‚ they found two people inside the vehicle. Two others were found walking around on the scene. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that one of the patients in the vehicle had succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene. Three patients were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Paramedics then found another man lying some metres away from the vehicle. Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Van Huyssteen said.

ER24‚ and another medical service on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚ she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”