Another holidaymaker drowns at Strand

The National Sea Rescue Institute has appealed to bathers to only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty and to swim between the safe swimming zones that lifeguards post using their red and yellow flags.

The appeal follows yet another drowning at Strand in the Western Cape – the second since Sunday. Both victims were from De Aar in the Northern Cape.

The NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a drowning in progress at Strand Beach.

“Strand Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards patrolling the beach had noticed a group of young males appearing to be in difficulty in the water at Bends on the beach.

“Lifeguards raised the alarm and went into the surf and rescued 2 males‚ aged 20 from the water‚” NSRI said.

“While bringing the 2 males out of the water the lifeguards were approached by members of the public informing the lifeguards that there had been another male and a female with the 2 young men.

“The lifeguards handed the 2 rescued males over to members of the public and the lifeguards returned into the surf and started a search for a missing male‚ aged 20‚ and a female‚ believed to be aged 20 in the water.

“As NSRI arrived on the scene the lifeguards had located and were bringing the male out of the water and CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts conducted by NSRI‚ lifeguards and paramedics were initiated on the male but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted on the scene‚ paramedics declared the man deceased and the body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and an inquest docket has been opened by Police‚” NSRI said.

It said search continued for the female‚ but it was discovered that she was already safely out of the water and in the care of family members. Paramedics treated her for shock and for non fatal drowning symptoms and she was released requiring no further assistance.

“The two 20-year-old males who were rescued were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable conditions‚” NSRI said.

It said the four young adults were all from De Aar.

“NSRI have not determined if they are related or friends of a 17-year-old male‚ from De Aar‚ who drowned at the same place on Strand Beach on Sunday‚” it added.