Durban metro police red-faced over drunk driving bungle

31 December 2017 - 13:40 By Timeslive
Irfaan Bux, hired by the police was not registered with the South African Nursing Council.
Durban’s metro police could face lawsuits from motorists prosecuted for drunk driving if their blood was drawn by an unregistered part-time nurse.

The nurse‚ who drew blood at roadblocks for the past decade‚ was removed from the job by metro police after a drunk driving case was thrown out of the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court which heard that he was not registered with the South African Nursing Council.

The Sunday Tribune  reported that the National Prosecuting Authority had launched an investigation to determine the scale of the problem.

Rajen Chin‚ head of the metro police’s specialised unit‚ said other nurses used to draw blood for traffic authorities had sound credentials.

The part-time nurse told the newspaper that he was qualified to draw blood as a phlebotomist and had decided to stop working for the metro police.

