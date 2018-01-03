Driving cars punctured with what appeared to be bullet holes turned out to be a bad idea for 29-year-old Tumisang Gama.

It was this description of two vehicles‚ a Ford Everest and a GWM‚ in his possession that led police to his front door in the North West province last month.

Although he was not home‚ a search of his room allegedly produced explosive gels‚ a security hand held communication radio‚ police bullet-resistant vest and false vehicle registration plates. He was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation by police linked him as an alleged suspect to a business robbery in Rustenburg‚ two burglaries‚ a vehicle hijacking in Johannesburg and theft of a vehicle in Krugersdorp.

North West police spokeperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Gama was expected to make a formal bail application in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.