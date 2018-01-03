South Africa

Vehicle bullet holes lead police to suspect’s front door

03 January 2018 - 14:46 By Timeslive
SAPS Police Tape

Driving cars punctured with what appeared to be bullet holes turned out to be a bad idea for 29-year-old Tumisang Gama.

It was this description of two vehicles‚ a Ford Everest and a GWM‚ in his possession that led police to his front door in the North West province last month.

Although he was not home‚ a search of his room allegedly produced explosive gels‚ a security hand held communication radio‚ police bullet-resistant vest and false vehicle registration plates. He was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation by police linked him as an alleged suspect to a business robbery in Rustenburg‚ two burglaries‚ a vehicle hijacking in Johannesburg and theft of a vehicle in Krugersdorp.

North West police spokeperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Gama was expected to make a formal bail application in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Son of Struggle couple accused of assaulting his wife South Africa
  2. Latoya was 'joy of the family' says distraught mother South Africa
  3. Hi-tech ship sails from Durban in new hunt for MH370 Sci-Tech
  4. Struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile dies at age of 79 South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X