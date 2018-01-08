Couple vanishes between Gauteng and Wild Coast
UPDATE: The search for a couple has been called off after police established they were safe.
Police are looking for a couple who went missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape.
Family members have reported Guy Mclaughlin‚ 40‚ and Lindsay Lamb‚ 33‚ as missing after failing to get into contact with the couple.
They were going to travel to Hogsback and then proceed up the Wild Coast before leaving the province back to Gauteng.
Information from relatives initially suggested that the couple left Grahamstown for Hogsback on Friday.
Police said a vehicle matching the description was seen on the N2 on Friday travelling towards Butterworth by traffic officers conducting speed traps.
There is a possibility that the couple may be along the Transkei coast.
They were driving a metallic brown Audi station wagon, with registration number RSM 324 GP, that had bicycles on the roof .
Any person with information on the couple are requested to contact their local police station‚ or Warrant Officer Andrew Bovey of the Grahamstown SAPS on 082 301 9408, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
