Couple vanishes between Gauteng and Wild Coast

UPDATE: The search for a couple has been called off after police established they were safe.

Police are looking for a couple who went missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape.

Family members have reported Guy Mclaughlin‚ 40‚ and Lindsay Lamb‚ 33‚ as missing after failing to get into contact with the couple.

They were going to travel to Hogsback and then proceed up the Wild Coast before leaving the province back to Gauteng.

Information from relatives initially suggested that the couple left Grahamstown for Hogsback on Friday.