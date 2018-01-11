A massive manhunt for a middle-aged woman who allegedly abducted a child in a suburb outside Modjadjieskloof near Tzaneen has been launched by police in Limpopo.

Lt Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it is alleged that a woman requested accommodation on Tuesday night from the child’s parental house. On Wednesday morning‚ the child's mother went to the local supermarket and when she came back‚ she found that the suspect had disappeared with the baby. Police were notified and the search operation for the suspect and the child ensued.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect boarded a taxi from Modjadjieskloof to Makhado.

"She alighted and went to a hiking spot."

The suspect was last seen wearing a purple towel‚ pink short sleeve T-shirt with short hair and average height.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the baby‚ is asked to contact Colonel Cecil Machimana at 082 451 7181‚ Crime Stop number 08600 10111‚ Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.