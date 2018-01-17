A suspected hijacker was killed in a high-speed crash on Duff’s Road near KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday night.

Three men had allegedly hijacked a car in Swanfern Road in Phoenix and‚ when they tried to escape‚ were pursued by police officers and security guards.

Police and the hijackers exchanged gunfire as the high-speed chase wound through the suburb toward KwaMashu. During the chase‚ the hijacked vehicle crashed into another car‚ ending the pursuit.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that one of the hijackers died at the scene.

“The police were alerted and saw the hijacked vehicle near Mount Moriah. They gave chase and the suspect’s vehicle crashed‚” he said.

“One suspect died at the scene.”

Two men fled the scene on foot and were being sought by police.