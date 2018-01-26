Former SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief execitive Thokozani Magwaza is set to give his version of what led to the social grants crisis on Friday.

Magwaza will be giving evidence at an inquiry into social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the debacle. Dlamini‚ who has been on the witness stand since Monday‚ has insisted that she is not to blame.

Dlamini also admitted to having set up the work streams that were to execute the payment of social grants. However‚ she denied the work streams were unlawful and irregular.

She told the inquiry that although she had set up the work streams‚ they did not report directly to her‚ but to the executive committee of Sassa.

Magwaza has refuted Dlamini's claims‚ saying she had instructed Sassa not to interrupt the functioning of the work streams. Magwaza has also‚ through his counsel‚ told Dlamini that she had instructed him to focus on the day-to-day running of Sassa.