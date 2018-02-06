A 34-year-old man who told police he had been robbed of a BMW X5 at a traffic intersection has been arrested after investigating officers found his version to be suspicious‚ and dug a little deeper.

He will now have to answer to a case of perjury.

Captain FC van Wyk said on Tuesday he had opened a case of hijacking in Nyanga on Sunday‚ claiming he was hijacked at gunpoint while stopping at the robots at about 00:43.

He claimed a gunman instructed him to jump out of the BMW X5. He said he complied with the instruction and attacker drove off with the vehicle.

Van Wyk said the vehicle was found at noon‚ on the same day.

"During questioning the investigating officer attached to the Provincial Hijacking Team became suspicious of the complainant’s claims.

"Through further investigation and questioning‚ it was later established that the suspect was lying‚ he had damaged the company vehicle and decided to open a false case."

He will appear in court soon.

Western Cape provincial commissioner of police‚ Lt Gen KE Jula‚ encouraged people not to waste SAPS resources with false complaints‚ as it took officers away from working to solve genuine cases.