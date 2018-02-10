South Africa

Patients evacuated as Cape Town hospital catches fire

10 February 2018 - 09:10 By Philani Nombembe
Patients and staff evacuate Mitchells Plan District Hospital in Cape Town early on Saturday after fire broke out in the roof void.
Patients and staff evacuate Mitchells Plan District Hospital in Cape Town early on Saturday after fire broke out in the roof void.
Image: City of Cape Town

Patients were evacuated from a Cape Town hospital on Saturday after a fire broke out in the roof void.

Theo Layne‚ spokesman for City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services‚ said staff at Mitchells Plain District Hospital evacuated patients before the arrival of firefighters around 7.30am.

The fire‚ above the trauma section of the hospital in AZ Berman Drive‚ was “confined and contained”‚ he said‚ and no injuries were reported.

“The cause has not been established as yet. Fire crews are still on the scene‚” Layne said.

Colleen Smart‚ spokesman for the Western Cape Health Department‚ said thick smoke was seen at 7.15am.

“All patients and staff were evacuated to an emergency point outside the hospital‚” she said.

Most read

  1. Patients evacuated as Cape Town hospital catches fire South Africa
  2. Durban police call on Uber and Taxify drivers to meet them South Africa
  3. Mbalula on Senzo speculation: Stop being social media detectives South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. WATCH | Water-loving black mamba gets turfed from the surf South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X