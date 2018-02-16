Joburg property owner arrested over R5‚000 'bribe'

A man with a R900‚000 rates bill in Johannesburg was arrested for allegedly offering a R5‚000 bribe to a city official who discovered his electricity was illegally connected.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the 32-year-old man was arrested in Mayfair on Thursday.

“I have been informed that the suspect’s property owes the City R900‚000 for rates and services. When the team arrived at the said property‚ they found that the electricity was illegally connected. It is alleged that the suspect then offered the team leader R5‚000 in order for him not to disconnect the power supply‚” Mashaba said on Friday.

“A trap was then set up and the suspect was arrested after paying the R5‚000 bribe to the official.”