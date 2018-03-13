A public apology has been issued to the community of Phaposane‚ parents and learners at Pitso-Letlhogile secondary school by the North West Department of Health.

The department said it has "reflected on the incident of birth control injection of learners for prevention of pregnancy" at Pitso-Letlhogile Secondary School at Phaposane near Ganyesa.

"The incident‚ though it was carried out with good intentions by our sub-district‚ did not sit well with the parents and the affected learners. The department admits that there should have been thorough consultation on the matter particularly with all affected parties including the Department of Education‚ the school management and the parents.

"The manner in which the activity was carried out is regrettable since it left learners feeling that their rights particularly the right to human dignity and the right to privacy were infringed."