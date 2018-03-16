Will Zuma be charged? NPA boss to announce decision on corruption case

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams will this afternoon at 3:30pm announce his decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will go on trial for corruption.

It's understood that Zuma had been informed of the decision.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Thursday indicated that Abrahams would "inform the parties in this case" of his decision "any day" after that day (March 15) - after the Constitutional Court dismissed an urgent bid to block him from making the announcement.

Should Abrahams had to decide whether Zuma raised any grounds that should stop the racketeering‚ corruption and tax evasion case against him from going ahead.

If he failed to do so‚ he will be summonsed to appear in court to face these charges.

Advocate Billy Downer - who led the Zuma prosecution team for years before the case against the then ANC president was unlawfully dropped - is expected to be the lead prosecutor in the case‚ if it is revived.