A minibus taxi conductor motivated by the loss of his mother has partnered with a driver to provide struggling pensioners with free transport‚ a gesture that is being lauded as heartwarming in Cape Town.

Yaseen Abrahams‚ 25‚ is overwhelmed at the positive response to the initiative by him and driver Ashraf Cassiem‚ 38.

The pair‚ who hail from the gang-ravaged suburb of Bonteheuwel‚ are offering pensioners aged over 70 free rides after 9am in the week and 10am on weekends.

They have been praised on social media and their generosity has been reported on by the BBC.

Abrahams advertised the service in posts on Facebook earlier this month.

They read: “Attention all ppl of bonteheuwel I just wanna say that I'm typing the message out of my heart for all the old ppl from over 70 n up will not b paying taxi fare money in my van from after 9 in the morning til anytime in the day n weekens from after 10.

“Weather use go to the mall to athlone or to cape town use will not b paying me taxi fare money BT this is only for the old ppl right true the month the reason y I'm doing this is because the old ppl or on thy last of living their life's wit us young ppl.” (sic)

The pair are confident they can pull it it off as long as they meet the financial targets set by the taxi owner.

“I can’t believe the response. I never knew that I was going to make such an impact from this. For me‚ it was a simple message but I never imagined the impact that I would make. A lot of people have been contacting me. I can’t believe it‚” said Abrahams.

“I feel like my dream has actually come true‚ which is to help people - especially poor pensioners‚” he said.