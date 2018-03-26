Four employees of a private vehicle testing station will on Monday appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly fraudulently issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates.

“The four - two men and two women aged 60‚ 57‚ 38 and 24 – were arrested at the Lincoln vehicle testing station by a team of corruption busters consisting of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit [and others]‚” said Simon Zwane‚ spokesperson for Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

“The arrests followed months of investigation in which the four were observed issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented to the station for inspection.

“More than 60 people‚ including traffic officers‚ SAPS members and vehicle examiners‚ have been arrested in different provinces on fraud and corruption charges since the start of the year‚” Zwane said. “Members of the public are asked to join the effort to fight corruption in the road traffic fraternity by reporting incidents of alleged bribery‚ fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800.”