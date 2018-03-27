Want taxi drivers to drive better? Treat them like airline pilots
Taxi drivers should undergo mental assessments and get therapy - in the same way that pilots do.
That is the view of some Johannesburg taxi drivers who spoke to TimesLIVE on Monday.
“Before pilots are given flight clearance‚ they undergo tests to ensure that they have no stress so that they safely fly people. I think the same should be done for us. Perhaps it could also decrease the number of accidents‚” said taxi driver‚ Thabo*.
“I think we should be treated like pilots and be respected by passengers because the lives of passengers are in our hands‚” he said.
But Thabo admits that if the tests were to be conducted‚ some of them could find themselves stripped of their driving licences and labelled unfit to drive.
“That cannot happen because the taxi industry has saved a lot of us. Some of us are ex-cons‚ fed up with crime and want to make an honest living. This is the way to do it. But our mental state should be clear because we know we are not carrying boxes but we are carrying people.”
His colleague Mike* gave a different perspective on what drivers deal with.
He told TimesLIVE that‚ just like motorists are frustrated by taxi drivers and their unfavourable driving habits‚ taxi drivers have their own stress and pet peeves while on the road.
Slow drivers hogging the fast lane was one. Pressure from passengers rushing to work was another. And meeting financial targets set by taxi owners was also high on the list.
“Passengers will talk you in a disrespectful way‚” Mike said‚ saying that one of his greatest grievance. “They do not give us the respect we deserve.”
Asked what taxi owners could do to make their lives easier‚ the two drivers agreed that incentives would be a good start. Christmas bonuses would also be welcomed.
“There are some people who have been in the industry forever‚ for more than 20 years. Should it happen they get into an accident and they are unable to drive‚ they will have no source of income‚” said the taxi driver.
As a solution‚ Thabo recommended that pension and retirement funds be added to their benefits. He said while some people would not see taxi driving as a respectable profession‚ he had managed to do more with the money he made there than when he worked in a more formal job at a warehouse.
“I achieved a lot working here while here‚” he said‚ adding that he had put his children in good schools and gotten married.
“I learnt how to drive at a young age but I never thought I would be a taxi driver‚ I hated taxi drivers and didn’t understand their driving. But I am happy here and one day I hope I will own my own taxi‚” he said.
*Not their real names