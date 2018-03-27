Taxi drivers should undergo mental assessments and get therapy - in the same way that pilots do.

That is the view of some Johannesburg taxi drivers who spoke to TimesLIVE on Monday.

“Before pilots are given flight clearance‚ they undergo tests to ensure that they have no stress so that they safely fly people. I think the same should be done for us. Perhaps it could also decrease the number of accidents‚” said taxi driver‚ Thabo*.

“I think we should be treated like pilots and be respected by passengers because the lives of passengers are in our hands‚” he said.

But Thabo admits that if the tests were to be conducted‚ some of them could find themselves stripped of their driving licences and labelled unfit to drive.

“That cannot happen because the taxi industry has saved a lot of us. Some of us are ex-cons‚ fed up with crime and want to make an honest living. This is the way to do it. But our mental state should be clear because we know we are not carrying boxes but we are carrying people.”