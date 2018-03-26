A family has been left distraught after one of their loved ones died in a car accident allegedly caused by a taxi association patrol vehicle in Dennilton‚ Limpopo.

The family and community members allege the accident took place when a Dennilton Taxi Association (DTA) patrol vehicle chased their uncle after he gave a lift to hitchhikers last week. Lillian Mathabela‚ 31‚ who lost her uncle in the accident that killed two other people‚ blamed the DTA for his death.

“The family is hurt. We have lost an important member of the family. He left four children and his unemployed wife. I don’t know how she will make ends meet.

“On top of the pain‚ the people who put us in this situation do not care. They have treated the family with great disrespect and disregard. How can they stand with the murderer? They have put this community in so much distress already‚” said Mathabela.

The families buried their loved ones on Saturday.

Because of the incident‚ the community of Dennilton is up in arms‚ seeking justice for the victims and an end to what it calls the historical ill-treatment and “capture” of commuters.