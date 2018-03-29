Cape Town may be a sought-after holiday destination but it is becoming a taxing affair deciding whether to live in the Mother City.

Residents are facing a double-whammy rise in the cost of living‚ over and above other increases that will dent family budgets across the country.

South Africans are still coming to grips with a national fuel levy hike of 52c a litre‚ more electricity tariff increases and a hike in the VAT rate.

Capetonians have now discovered that the price they pay for water is likely to double in the next two years‚ despite residents having gone to great lengths to slash water use because of a crippling drought.

The city’s draft budget‚ tabled on Wednesday‚ proposes a 27% rise in water tariffs from July 1‚ a 30.45% increase in 2019 and a 22% rise in 2020/21.