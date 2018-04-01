A total of 108 arrests relating to drugs and alcohol were made over the past week in the Blue Downs cluster in Cape Town in what Western Cape police refer to as disruptive operations.

A total of 140‚970 milliliters of alcohol‚ mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R26‚240‚ tik valued at R10‚935‚ dagga worth R4‚416 and heroin with an estimated street value of R80 were confiscated in the operations. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said 16 tracing operations were held and 64 suspects who were wanted were arrested as a result.

A total of 353 suspects were arrested on charges relating to murder‚ attempted murder‚ assault common‚ assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)‚ drunk driving‚ reckless and negligent driving‚ possession of a dangerous weapon‚ malicious damage to property‚ house breaking and theft‚ possession of an illegal firearm‚ dealing in liquor without a licence‚ theft of a motor vehicle‚ intimidation and drugs‚ house robbery‚ child neglect‚ rape‚ sexual assault‚ disobeying a peace officer and use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“Nine suspects were kept overnight and were released on fines‚ as they committed crimes like being drunk in public or riotous behaviour and two firearms‚ one magazine and nine live rounds were confiscated‚” Van Wyk added.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the SA Police Service members‚ Metro Police‚ Law Enforcement officers‚ Traffic Police‚ neighbourhood watch structures and reservists for their dedication and commitment in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice.