A young family died in the early hours of Friday morning when fire ravaged seven shacks in Alexandra‚ northern Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said officials responded to a call at around midnight that multiple shacks were on fire near 10th Avenue and Vasco da Gama.

“A family of four‚ aged between five and 29 years‚ lost their lives when they were burnt beyond recognition when their shack caught fire‚” said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Six other shacks were completely destroyed‚ he said.

“The cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation at this stage. No further injuries were reported.

“City of Johannesburg Disaster Management officials are on site assisting the affected victims with much-needed relief.”

Mulaudzi urges residents‚ especially in informal settlements‚ to ensure heating devices are not left unattended.