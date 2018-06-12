The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) has raised an objection to the exclusion of undocumented migrants from all of the benefits of the proposed Road Accident Fund Benefits Scheme Bill.

The Bill aims to replace the current fault-based Road Accident Fund to allow all road accident victims to benefit from the scheme.

But a section in the proposed Bill says that if‚ at the time of a road accident‚ an injured person or deceased breadwinner was not a citizen or permanent resident of the country or the holder of a valid permit‚ the liability of the administrator was limited to payment for the provision of emergency healthcare services.

The organisation‚ in submissions filed last month‚ was concerned that the provision would prejudice undocumented migrants and make no provision for their care and treatment after a motor vehicle accident.