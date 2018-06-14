At least two people were stabbed to death and others injured in a “brutal” attack at a mosque in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police shot dead a man at the mosque‚ who charged at them with a knife when they arrived on the scene.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said in a statement on their Facebook page just after 6am that it was “shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjied was injured. We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given.”

The MJC president and his deputies were on their way to the mosque to gather more information.

“Provincial detectives are currently combing a crime scene for clues following the death of two people at a mosque in Malmesbury during the early hours of this morning‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel André Traut.