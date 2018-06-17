No customer losses yet, says Liberty CEO after vicious cyber-attack

There is no evidence yet of financial losses affecting Liberty Life customers after the massive cyber-attack that hit the insurer this week, Liberty CEO David Munro said on Sunday.

Liberty Life first became aware of the cyber-attack that possibly compromised customers’ data late on Thursday evening, two days before it informed customers on Saturday evening, he told a press conference on Sunday evening at the Liberty Life offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

“It really did take us a couple of days, which is Friday and the morning of Saturday, to get to the point where we felt we should inform customers that we understood the implications of the extortion attempt and that we were in a position to move into the public domain,” he said.

“It did take 36 hours to do that. These are often complex matters that are often difficult to understand, and the authenticity of the allegations has to be verified before we go into the public domain. We took our time. We felt that we acted responsibly.”

Munro said he could not reveal whether the breach might have been an inside job, what ransom the hackers demanded, or how the company had communicated with these hackers.