Woman removed from flight after allegedly calling the captain the K-word

Kulula spokesperson William Smook confirmed that an incident had happened on Friday night on flight MN621 from Johannesburg to Durban.

“There was an incident of some sort and it is being investigated.”

Smook said on Sunday there were several accounts of what had happened.

“A lot of the people that were on board as crew on that flight are working now and flying.”

He added: “Kulula doesn’t tolerate any conduct that makes their staff feel uncomfortable. It’s just not the kind of world that we want to live in.”