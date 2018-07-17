The number of new HIV infections in South Africa is dropping‚ but there were still 231‚000 people who contracted HIV in 2017.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released their fifth national HIV Prevalence‚ Incidence‚ Behaviour and Communication Survey on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Over 33‚000 people were interviewed about their sexual behaviour and beliefs.

Almost 24‚000 had their blood taken‚ anonymously‚ to test for HIV or if they were on ARVs.

The research was done across the country in the same way that a census is conducted‚ in order to represent every region‚ race and economic group.

The group where new infections are growing at the highest rate is young men aged 14 to 24. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi called this “very worrying”.