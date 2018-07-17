South Africa

HIV infections down in SA - but so is condom use

17 July 2018 - 12:55 By Katharine Child
The group where new infections are growing at the highest rate is young men aged 14 to 24.
The group where new infections are growing at the highest rate is young men aged 14 to 24.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

The number of new HIV infections in South Africa is dropping‚ but there were still 231‚000 people who contracted HIV in 2017.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released their fifth national HIV Prevalence‚ Incidence‚ Behaviour and Communication Survey on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Over 33‚000 people were interviewed about their sexual behaviour and beliefs.

Almost 24‚000 had their blood taken‚ anonymously‚ to test for HIV or if they were on ARVs.

The research was done across the country in the same way that a census is conducted‚ in order to represent every region‚ race and economic group.

The group where new infections are growing at the highest rate is young men aged 14 to 24. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi called this “very worrying”.

HIV hampers children's development‚ says KZN study

HIV-positive children in South Africa are more likely to have developmental disabilities than those who are HIV-negative.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

But there was some good news‚ too: 87% of those on treatment are virally suppressed and cannot transmit the virus during sex.

When a person takes his or her treatment correctly every day‚ the virus stops replicating‚ meaning they are no longer infectious. This is called viral suppression.

The UN has set a goal for 90% of people living with HIV to be on treatment. Of those‚ 90% should take their treatment well enough to ensure they had viral suppression

South Africa's rate of people with HIV who are no longer infectious is very close to the UN goals.

But not everyone is on treatment. According to HSRC data‚ one in three HIV-positive people in South Africa are not on treatment and can still spread the virus.

The study also showed that number of new infections had dropped by 44% since the last survey in 2012. “This is an extraordinary response‚” said Professor Helen Rees‚ head of the Wits Reproductive HIV and Health Institute‚ at the launch of the study.

Researchers expressed concern‚ however‚ that the data showed that condom usage was decreasing and the number of people having sex before the age of 15 was increasing.

The number of people living with HIV in South Africa is now estimated to be 7.9-million.

READ MORE

'Please make fertility treatment affordable in Africa'

Governments should provide affordable treatment for infertility‚ just like it has done with treatment for HIV/Aids. This is the emotional call of a ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | 'We'd wait for our turn to use the needle': Project helps Tshwane's heroin addicts

A former drug addict who lived on the streets has joined a mission to help homeless drug addicts in Tshwane by giving them something that could ...
News
7 days ago

NHI is not the magic pill to fix women's reproductive healthcare

The principles are good but the minister's second attempt to create a legacy seems doomed because of his failure to reform the present health system
Opinion & Analysis
9 days ago

Crucial support service launched for victims of sexual violence

South African health news service‚ Health-e News‚ has created a Survivor’s Support Service – an online map directory of all Thuthuzela Care Centres‚ ...
News
12 days ago

Health care plan falls short of fixing an ailing system

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has finally gazetted the bill detailing an ambitious plan to roll out universal health care in the country through a ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Large gang of armed robbers fails to break into Durban home South Africa
  2. Fort Hare University calls off exams due to Nehawu protest South Africa
  3. LIVE | Obama delivers #MandelaLecture in Joburg South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Barack Obama delivers 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X