'I will continue playing as a South African for the rest of my career‚' says Kevin Anderson
Wimbledon losing finalist Kevin Anderson has reiterated that he will continue playing as a South African for the rest of his career.
The big serving Anderson‚ who lost 6-2‚ 6-2‚ 7-6 (7/3) to Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club on Sunday‚ has dual South African and US passports but has once again committed his loyalty to South Africa.
“Yes‚ I am going to play as a proud South African for the rest of my career‚” he told Jacaranda FM in an interview on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Anderson‚ who was born in Johannesburg and is married to an American Kelsey O'Neal who runs his day-to-day activities‚ has spent most of his adult life and professional career in America where he is based.
As a result of making it to this year's Wimbledon final‚ Anderson has climbed to a career high ranking of number 5 and he has set his sights on improving that position in future.
“It has taken a bit longer than I would have liked to be in the top five but I am happy to be in this position‚" he said.
"Now it’s an opportunity to realign my goals and I believe that if I continue the way I am going at the moment there is no reason why I should not get my ranking even more higher."
Anderson caused a major upset on his way to the final by beating fancied Roger Federer in the quarterfinal.
He then outlasted John Isner in a marathon six hours and 35 minutes semifinal in a match that proved to be second-longest match in Wimbledon history.
“Beating Federer was a huge step forward in my career‚" he said.
"The victory allowed me to play the kind of tennis that I can play.
"I proved to myself that I can beat him and it gave me a lot of confidence.
"I got to the final but unfortunately lost and I hope that I will be back next time and play a better match.”
South African tennis player grinds his way to Wimbledon final by showing true grit and determination. Source: Reuters / Wimbeldon