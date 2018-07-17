Wimbledon losing finalist Kevin Anderson has reiterated that he will continue playing as a South African for the rest of his career.

The big serving Anderson‚ who lost 6-2‚ 6-2‚ 7-6 (7/3) to Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club on Sunday‚ has dual South African and US passports but has once again committed his loyalty to South Africa.

“Yes‚ I am going to play as a proud South African for the rest of my career‚” he told Jacaranda FM in an interview on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Anderson‚ who was born in Johannesburg and is married to an American Kelsey O'Neal who runs his day-to-day activities‚ has spent most of his adult life and professional career in America where he is based.