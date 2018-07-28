Top cardiologist Bongani Mayosi took his own life‚ his family said on Saturday.

A statement about the death on Friday of the 51-year-old dean of health sciences at the University of Cape Town said: “It is with great sadness that we‚ the Mayosi family‚ announce the passing of our husband‚ son‚ father‚ brother and uncle‚ Bongani Mayosi.

“Bongani died on the morning of 27 July 2018. In the last two years he has battled with depression and on that day took the desperate decision to end his life."

The statement‚ the authenticity of which was confirmed by family spokesperson, advocate Ncumisa Mayosi‚ added: “We are still struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss. Kindly respect our wishes as the family that beyond this statement‚ we will not discuss or entertain any further questions on this matter.

“We ask that you understand our need for privacy during this difficult time. We welcome you to join us for daily prayers at the family home in Pinelands between 18:30 and 19:30.