Former President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ says he will testify at the state-capture inquiry if he is required to do so.

“If I need to‚ then I will‚” he told TimesLIVE at his second appearance on two charges of culpable homicide.

His father‚ who is currently deciding how he will respond to multiple claims that he allowed the Gupta family to choose certain of his cabinet ministers‚ was also in court for Duduzane’s appearance.