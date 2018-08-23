South Africa

Power outage strikes OR Tambo airport operations

23 August 2018 - 08:06 By Timeslive
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Image: AFP PHOTO

A power outage in Kempton Park briefly affected operations at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning - impacting the parking area‚ baggage system and telephone lines.

Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told TimesLIVE the power outage happened at around 5.09am and affected some terminals.

"Areas that were affected included the escalators‚ parking systems‚ telephone lines and the baggage systems‚" said Gunkel-Keuler‚ who added that the airport's contingency plans had immediately come into place.

Around 20 flights had been scheduled to come in and out of the airport between 6am and 7am.

Of these‚ 18 had experienced no disruptions.

One of the flights was delayed at the hangar and this had nothing to do with the power outage‚ said Gunkel-Keuler.

"The other had some baggage delays‚" she said.

By 7.45am‚ all the issues had been resolved and all was functioning accordingly‚ she said.

Most read

  1. Anesthetist 'killed family with gas-filled yoga ball' World
  2. Government warns Adam Catzavalos and others: Racism punishable by law South Africa
  3. Facebook suspends hundreds of apps over data concerns Sci-Tech
  4. No further sanction for Cipriani over nightclub assault World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X