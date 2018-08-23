Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told TimesLIVE the power outage happened at around 5.09am and affected some terminals.

"Areas that were affected included the escalators‚ parking systems‚ telephone lines and the baggage systems‚" said Gunkel-Keuler‚ who added that the airport's contingency plans had immediately come into place.

Around 20 flights had been scheduled to come in and out of the airport between 6am and 7am.

Of these‚ 18 had experienced no disruptions.

One of the flights was delayed at the hangar and this had nothing to do with the power outage‚ said Gunkel-Keuler.

"The other had some baggage delays‚" she said.

By 7.45am‚ all the issues had been resolved and all was functioning accordingly‚ she said.