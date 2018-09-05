Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste appeared in Parliament on Wednesday on condition that he not answer any questions that could "prejudice" him if he is prosecuted at a later stage - but that hasn't stopped Twitter from grilling him.
Jooste came armed with legal heavyweights in preparation for the questions by MP's into the collapse of the global retailer's share price.
He said he has not been in contact with Steinhoff management since his resignation in December. The 57-year-old has stayed out of the public eye since the collapse of the retailer in December when shares plummeted by 60% after auditors flagged "irregularities."
Jooste said he never "lied about the activities of the company" and said despite the fallout he hoped the company would continue to grow.
#Steinhoff and #MarkusJooste have dominated the South African trends list since the former CEO began answering questions.
Here's what South Africans are saying:
#Steinhoff was run by aliens it seems. #MarkusJooste knew nothing, CFO Ben knew nothing, and it hit Dr Wiese "like a bolt out of the blue"— Godfrey Albertyn (@galbertyn) September 5, 2018
Few leaders in SA respect accountability. It’s disgusting. #Steinhoff— Geronimo. (@RoQueTheNation) September 5, 2018
Markus Jooste, Ben Le Grange and Christo Wiese #Steinhoff pic.twitter.com/AAMDcTaH5y— Constant Strydom (@constant_8) September 5, 2018
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman" - Bill Clinton (1998)— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) September 5, 2018
"When I left Steinhoff on the 4th of December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularities in the books of Steinhoff" - Markus Jooste (2018)#Steinhoff #MarkusJooste
Floyd:— king snake (@kingjakesnake) September 5, 2018
1. If you believe you are innocent, why did you bring lawyers?
2. Did you have shares in Steinhoff?
This is a leading politician in SA. 🙅♀️#Steinhoff
