South Africa

Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament

05 September 2018 - 12:36 By Jessica Levitt
Markus Jooste said he has not had contact with current Steinhoff management.
Markus Jooste said he has not had contact with current Steinhoff management.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste appeared in Parliament on Wednesday on condition that he not answer any questions that could "prejudice" him if he is prosecuted at a later stage - but that hasn't stopped Twitter from grilling him.

Jooste came armed with legal heavyweights in preparation for the questions by MP's into the collapse of the global retailer's share price.

He said he has not been in contact with Steinhoff management since his resignation in December. The 57-year-old has stayed out of the public eye since the collapse of the retailer in December when shares plummeted by 60% after auditors flagged "irregularities."

Jooste said he never "lied about the activities of the company" and said despite the fallout he hoped the company would continue to grow.

#Steinhoff and #MarkusJooste have dominated the South African trends list since the former CEO began answering questions.  

Here's what South Africans are saying:

Steinhoff's former chief executive, Markus Jooste, told a parliamentary inquiry investigating an accounting scandal at the retailer that he was not aware of any accounting irregularities when he left the firm in December 2017. Jooste appeared before the inquiry on September 5 2018.

Most read

  1. Three firefighters dead in Joburg CBD blaze amid fears of futher fatalities South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gogo allegedly beaten over beer by teen South Africa
  3. Denel blast investigation must be expedited‚ says parliament committee South Africa
  4. Elephant at Johannesburg zoo dies South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X