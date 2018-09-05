Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste appeared in Parliament on Wednesday on condition that he not answer any questions that could "prejudice" him if he is prosecuted at a later stage - but that hasn't stopped Twitter from grilling him.

Jooste came armed with legal heavyweights in preparation for the questions by MP's into the collapse of the global retailer's share price.

He said he has not been in contact with Steinhoff management since his resignation in December. The 57-year-old has stayed out of the public eye since the collapse of the retailer in December when shares plummeted by 60% after auditors flagged "irregularities."

Jooste said he never "lied about the activities of the company" and said despite the fallout he hoped the company would continue to grow.

