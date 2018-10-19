South Africa

Jail time for violent women abusers

19 October 2018 - 08:41 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

Two violent KwaZulu-Natal men have been jailed - one for murdering his former girlfriend and the other for raping a woman who rented a room adjacent to his on a communal property.

SAPS Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Pongola Regional Court this week sentenced Smiso Sifiso Mpontshane‚ 24‚ to life imprisonment for killing his former girlfriend‚ Nomathemba Lukhele‚ 28. He also received six years imprisonment for attempted murder and another six years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In June 2016‚ Lukhele was seated inside a vehicle with a male companion in the Maphaya area when Mpontshane approached and fired several shots at them. She died at the scene‚ while her companion escaped injury.

Mpontshane was arrested three days later‚ with an unlicensed firearm in his possession. He has been in custody since his arrest.Gwala said in the other case‚ a rapist had been jailed for 10 years.

Cyril Cele‚ 36‚ was convicted in the Empangeni Regional Court. Cele‚ who had been renting a room in the Iniwe area‚ attacked his 28-year-old neighbour in December 2014.

"The victim went outside to fetch water from the tap when (Cele) grabbed her and forced her into his room‚ where he repeatedly raped her‚" said Gwala.

READ MORE

Stigma, blame means African women wary to say #MeToo

The #MeToo campaign has given mostly Western women confidence to speak up about violence at the hands of men, but in Africa women say stigma and ...
News
14 days ago

Springs 'House of horrors' father described as a psychopath and sadist

A father who terrorised his children in what became known as the "Springs house of horrors” case has been described as a psychopath and a sadist.
News
18 days ago

US man charged with killing pregnant wife and two toddlers

A Colorado man who spoke of worriedly leaving the lights on for his pregnant wife and two small daughters when they failed to come home as expected ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. North West MEC Hoffman Galeng grilled over security splurge at his private home South Africa
  2. Former attorney jailed for defrauding deceased estates’ beneficiaries South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman dumps toddler at stranger's door - then runs away World
  4. Illegal medication ring bust in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X