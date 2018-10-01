A couple who kept their five children locked up in what became known as the Springs "house of horrors" will be sentenced by the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The couple‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children‚ were found guilty of a string of charges in August.

The reign of terror against their children made headlines four years ago‚ with details of how they were burnt with blow torches‚ tied into a closet and kept handcuffed revealed when the trial got under way.

The court heard how the father had cuffed his son and pepper-sprayed him‚ dunked him in water and deprived him of food. His then 11-year-old son had‚ on occasion‚ been suspended by his hands and feet by chains from poles‚ and whipped and beaten with a knobkerrie. For these crimes the man was found guilty of attempted murder.