South Africa

Police divers make grim discovery

24 October 2018 - 10:17 By Jeff Wicks
Police Search and Rescue divers pulled the body of a man from the Zimbokodweni River in KwaMakhuta, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
The search for a missing cattle herder believed to have drowned‚ came to a grim end when divers pulled his body from the Zimbokodweni River in KwaMakhutha‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday.

Police Search and Rescue divers were deployed to the site on Sunday evening after community members raised the alarm.

It is understood that the man had been herding his cattle when he entered the river and then disappeared beneath the surface. Specialist divers‚ along with members of the newly formed eThekwini Metro Search and Rescue Unit‚ conducted a three-day search operation. Officers located the man‚ known only as Sihle‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are now expected to investigate his death. An inquest docket was registered on the day of his disappearance. 

