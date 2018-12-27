Body of teenager found on beach five days after he went missing
27 December 2018 - 17:21
The body of a teenager was found on Thursday near Black Rock beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast - five days after he was swept out to sea.
Rescue Care spokesperson Paul Herbst said the 14-year-old boy’s body was found on the beach, about 1km north of where he went swimming.
A search and rescue team conducted a search on Thursday morning, using a beach patrol helicopter and all-terrain vehicles.
However lifeguards on foot patrol, discovered the boy’s body, said Herbst.