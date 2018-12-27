South Africa

Body of teenager found on beach five days after he went missing

27 December 2018 - 17:21 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The body of a young boy who was swept out to sea five days ago was recovered on Thursday December 27 2018 making use of the Lenmed Ethekweni heart hospital's beach patrol helicopter as well as all-terrain vehicles.
Image: RESCUE CARE

The body of a teenager was found on Thursday near Black Rock beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast - five days after he was swept out to sea.

Rescue Care spokesperson Paul Herbst said the 14-year-old boy’s body was found on the beach, about 1km north of where he went swimming.

A search and rescue team conducted a search on Thursday morning, using a beach patrol helicopter and all-terrain vehicles.

However lifeguards on foot patrol, discovered the boy’s body, said Herbst.

