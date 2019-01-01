Man stabbed to death at Johannesburg New Year's Eve party

Johannesburg's New Year's Eve countdown concert in Newtown ended tragically for a man who died after being stabbed at the bash.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the man was found with a stab wound early on Tuesday.

“We do not know what transpired before that. We have registered a case of murder,” Makhubele said.

The City of Johannesburg said it had learned with shock of the incident, which happened just after midnight at the event held at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

“After an incident was reported, a body of a man aged between 25 and 30 was discovered at around 12:54am. A private medical company on arrival confirmed that he has lost his life. The next of kin for the deceased have not been identified,” the city said in a statement.

The city said all stakeholders, including the police and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed that the necessary safety measures were implemented during the event.

“Incidents like this are unfortunate and regrettable.”

The city appealed to anyone with information to come forward by calling the Johannesburg central police station on 011 497 7381 or the SAPS emergency number 0800 10111.

The city had rules governing the conduct of patrons at the bash and had asked that alcohol, weapons and fireworks not be brought into the venue.