South Africa

Cape Town fast food outlet 'selling R1,000 abortion pills under counter'

24 January 2019 - 15:53 By Dave Chambers
A fast food vendor selling abortion pills has been arrested in Cape Town.
A fast food vendor selling abortion pills has been arrested in Cape Town.
Image: 123rf/ Henadzi Pechan

A foreigner has been arrested for selling abortion pills at a fast food outlet in central Cape Town.

Misoprostol is used to cause an abortion, as well as to prevent and treat stomach ulcers, start labour and treat postpartum bleeding.
Misoprostol is used to cause an abortion, as well as to prevent and treat stomach ulcers, start labour and treat postpartum bleeding.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said the 38-year-old was caught in an undercover operation on Wednesday by narcotics unit officers.

"They received information that prescribed drugs are being sold at a fast food outlet in Strand Street," he said.

"An undercover agent went in and purchased an abortion tablet (Misoprostol) for R1,000. The suspect was arrested on a charge under the Medicines Control Act.

"Upon further searching of the suspect’s bag, 259 abortion tablets and 175 Adco tablets valued at R270,000 were also seized."

Van Wyk said the suspect was due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

MORE

Abortions 'prohibitively expensive' if bill becomes law

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Cheryllyn Dudley’s private members bill on abortion hit another stumbling block on Wednesday‚ as the ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

I'm considering having an abortion. What do I need to know?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng shares advice that'll help you make an informed decision
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. DR Congo ushers in new president in historic transition Africa
  2. Cape Town fast food outlet 'selling R1,000 abortion pills under counter' South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. EFF student leader arrested for wearing military garb pleads ignorance South Africa
  5. Mhlathuze Water boss finally axed over dodgy tenders - three years after his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X