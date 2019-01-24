Cape Town fast food outlet 'selling R1,000 abortion pills under counter'
24 January 2019 - 15:53
A foreigner has been arrested for selling abortion pills at a fast food outlet in central Cape Town.
Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said the 38-year-old was caught in an undercover operation on Wednesday by narcotics unit officers.
"They received information that prescribed drugs are being sold at a fast food outlet in Strand Street," he said.
"An undercover agent went in and purchased an abortion tablet (Misoprostol) for R1,000. The suspect was arrested on a charge under the Medicines Control Act.
"Upon further searching of the suspect’s bag, 259 abortion tablets and 175 Adco tablets valued at R270,000 were also seized."
Van Wyk said the suspect was due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.