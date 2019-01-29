Most South Africans are generous, new study finds

Almost nine out of 10 South Africans did something charitable last year.

According to the South Africa Giving report, released on Tuesday morning, 88% of South Africans donated money to a non-profit organisation (NPO), volunteered at their local church or sponsored someone in the past 12 months.

Seventy-nine percent of South Africans did something charitable in the last month.

The study was commissioned by CAF Southern Africa and the Charities Aid Foundation, an international charity that helps people and companies to give worldwide.