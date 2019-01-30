Timeline | Bonginkosi Khanyile: from cum laude graduate to house arrest

In November, Khanyile was denied bail again as #FeesMustFall activists rallied behind him as he had spent almost two months in prison.



Khanyile released



Five months later, in March 2017, Khanyile was granted bail of R250 after winning his case at the Constitutional Court having spent more than 150 days in custody. EFF leader Julius Malema submitted an affidavit to the court in support of Khanyile.



Graduating cum laude



Despite being incarcerated for almost six months, the #FeesMustFall activist confirmed that he is expected to graduate with a national diploma in public management and economics cum laude.



Khanyile arrested



In September 2017, Khanyile was arrested on charges linked to an outstanding warrant for missing a court date 10 days before his arrest.



Graduation



In May 2018, he graduated a day after being suspended for a month by the university for his involvement in the #FeesMustFall movement.



Guilty of public violence



In August 2018, Khanyile was convicted on charges of public violence, failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Sentenced to house arrest

In January 2019, Khanyile was sentenced to three years under house arrest and a R5,000 fine. He must also undergo community service every month and refrain from taking intoxicating substances.



The court heard that Khanyile had been accepted to study towards a master's degree in public management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.