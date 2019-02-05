Cyclist robbed and stabbed on Table Mountain trail

A man was attacked, stabbed and robbed of his mountain bike while riding on a cycling track on Table Mountain early on Tuesday.

Table Mountain Bikers posted details of the incident on their Facebook page, saying it had happened on a track above Rugby Road about 7.45am.

"The suspect stole the black Canyon brand full-suspension mountain bike. [He] was wearing an orange backpack and was spotted heading down Molteno Road into the CBD. He will most likely try to sell the bicycle in the city centre," said the post.

It said the attacker not only stole a Canyon bike but also "violated the safety of a space many of us enjoy on foot, running or cycling".