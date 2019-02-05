South Africa

Cyclist robbed and stabbed on Table Mountain trail

05 February 2019 - 13:19 By TimesLIVE
Screenshot of a man with dreadlocks and orange backpack who allegedly stabbed and robbed a cyclist in Cape Town on Tuesday February 5 2019. It was the third such incident this year.
Image: Facebook/Table Mountain Bikers

A man was attacked, stabbed and robbed of his mountain bike while riding on a cycling track on Table Mountain early on Tuesday.

Table Mountain Bikers posted details of the incident on their Facebook page, saying it had happened on a track above Rugby Road about 7.45am.

"The suspect stole the black Canyon brand full-suspension mountain bike. [He] was wearing an orange backpack and was spotted heading down Molteno Road into the CBD. He will most likely try to sell the bicycle in the city centre," said the post.

It said the attacker not only stole a Canyon bike but also "violated the safety of a space many of us enjoy on foot, running or cycling".

Table Mountain Bikers and Netwerk24 named the victim as Bernard Berman. He sustained a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital.

Table Mountain Watch said in a post that it was the third incident in the area since the start of 2019 and advised cyclists not to ride there alone.

The location of the attack on a cyclist that took place on February 5 2019.
Image: Facebook/Table Mountain Bikers

