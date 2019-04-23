Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape

Emergency rescue and medical services have worked through the night in the wake of torrential rains which have pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal since Monday, claiming several lives and leaving devastation in its wake.

The torrential downpours led to the evacuation of residents in the town of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Monday evening.

At least five people were confirmed dead and dozens others injured after their homes collapsed during flooding and mud slides in Durban.