SAAB story: Air force’s fighter jet supplier ‘fiddled its tender’
26 April 2019 - 05:58
A leading international defence manufacturing company – fingered by the Competition Commission for collusion and cartel conduct – has been referred for prosecution.
The commission says it has approached the Competition Tribunal over the alleged conduct of Swedish-based SAAB Grintek Defence and SA software company KF Computers with regards to a tender for the support of critical software systems for the air force.
