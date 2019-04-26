South Africa

SAAB story: Air force’s fighter jet supplier ‘fiddled its tender’

26 April 2019 - 05:58 By Graeme Hosken
SAAB, which manufactures the SA Air Force's Gripen fighter jets, has been referred to the Competition Commission for cartel conduct over a tender for the air force.
Image: Dean Wingrin

A leading international defence manufacturing company – fingered by the Competition Commission for collusion and cartel conduct – has been referred for prosecution.

The commission says it has approached the Competition Tribunal over the alleged conduct of Swedish-based SAAB Grintek Defence and SA software company KF Computers with regards to a tender for the support of critical software systems for the air force.

