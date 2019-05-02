Rhodes University to hold anti-depression intervention following death of student

Rhodes University students are planning to hold an "interfaith prayer and meditation" evening on May 7 following the death of a post-graduate student.

The student representative council said the purpose of the event was to "bring religious groups together in prayer and meditation".

"We felt the event was necessary and urgent after realising that death, depression, anxiety and other negative things have taken over our campus."

This follows the death of Marshall Nyaungwa on April 27.