South Africa

Rhodes University to hold anti-depression intervention following death of student

02 May 2019 - 07:08 By Iavan Pijoos
The night vigil at Rhodes University is expected to take place on May 7.
The night vigil at Rhodes University is expected to take place on May 7.
Image: Facebook/Rhodes University

Rhodes University students are planning to hold an "interfaith prayer and meditation" evening on May 7 following the death of a post-graduate student.

The student representative council said the purpose of the event was to "bring religious groups together in prayer and meditation".

"We felt the event was necessary and urgent after realising that death, depression, anxiety and other negative things have taken over our campus."

This follows the death of Marshall Nyaungwa on April 27.

Rape drove my niece to suicide seven years later‚ aunt tells court

Another case of a rape survivor taking her own life has come to light following the death of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko‚ who committed ...
News
8 months ago

Nyaungwa worked as a tutor in the department of political science and international studies, and as a research assistant in the community engagement division. He completed his honours degree in political and international studies in 2018.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the 23-year-old fell to his death at a block of flats.

Govender said an inquest docket had been opened.

Last year, issues around suicide and depression at universities were highlighted when 23-year-old Rhodes law student Khensani Maseko took her life. A Wits University student committed suicide and another was rushed to hospital following a suicide attempt. The two incidents happened within 24 hours of each other.

MORE

Man suspected of pushing Pretoria student from seventh floor skips court

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the man who failed to appear in court for his alleged involvement of the murder of a Pretoria student who ...
News
22 hours ago

Law student kicked in the face in PE club 'for rejecting man's advances'

A second-year law student believes she was targeted by a male "friend", who allegedly assaulted her at a club in Port Elizabeth because she rebuffed ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X