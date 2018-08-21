Another case of a rape survivor taking her own life has come to light following the death of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko‚ who committed suicide after allegedly being raped by her boyfriend.

This time it is a 20-year-old who could no longer stand the emotional fallout of a rape attack she experienced on her way to school in Kuyasa‚ Khayelitsha‚ when she was only 13.

According to her family‚ her personality changed after she was raped and she eventually killed herself with poison.

On trial for the crime‚ as well as the rape of four other schoolgirls‚ is Hoya Aviwe‚ who was linked through forensic evidence to all the attacks.

It is alleged that he threatened girls on their way to or from school at knifepoint and took them to a field behind Esangweni High School where he would rape them in a portable toilet.

His victims were attacked in 2011 and 2012 and ranged in age from 10 to 18.