South Africa

'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks

03 May 2019 - 12:49 By Timeslive
The silver convertible Mercedes Benz that Samantha Wade was driving when she was shot twice in Fourways, Johannesburg, on March 19 2019.
Image: Supplied

Samantha Wade, who was shot in broad daylight in Fourways, Johannesburg, about six weeks ago, has opened up in a heartfelt letter about what happened.

Wade was shot on the corner of Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West while driving a silver convertible Mercedes-Benz on March 19. The shooter, a businessman, fled in a white Range Rover and committed suicide a few kilometres away.

The type of ammunition used in the shooting caused severe trauma, but Wade has made a remarkable recovery.

Her family has been her mouthpiece on her road to recovery, Wade said in the letter, which she shared with the Good Things Guy website.

"I don't think anyone quite believed it would be so soon, but here I am on the long road to recovery. I am going to be okay. I am alive, and I feel loved.

"The incredible support that my family and I have received has been so much more than we could ever have asked for or expected of you all. I am so grateful for every single prayer that was said - not one went unanswered. The angels that were sent held me safely. I am proof of the power in prayer, and I am so grateful," Wade said.

She said it took her six minutes to get from the scene to the emergency room at Fourways Hospital.

Wade said in the letter that the medical assistance she had received "saved her life more than once during my first week in the hospital".

"From the first-response emergency medics right through to the nurses in ICU who held my hand and told me I was safe. The specialist surgeons worked unrelentingly to ensure I am here with my children today. There are just so many to thank at Fourways Life Hospital, from start to end, they are my heroes.

"I am beyond blessed to have full mobility of my body. I love going to the gym and keeping fit and running about and am looking forward to getting back to doing the activities that make me happy. I have included a photo to show just how incredible my recovery has been. I have a few more operations in the future, but one step at a time," the letter read.

She said she was at home recovering and trying to keep busy. According to Wade she was going to start a new job in the week of the shooting, but the vacancy had since been filled.

Wade said that she would remain determined and positive, saying that she had started job hunting again to "alleviate some of the financial pressure this has put on my family".

"To the community, thank you for everything you've done for us. The love and support has seen us through the worst days we've had to face. Thank you doesn't seem to convey just how thankful my family and I are, giving us strength in adversity and we will never forget the love and support we felt through the dark days."

