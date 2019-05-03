Search under way for alleged serial rapist who fled from Joburg court

A search is under way for an alleged serial rapist who escaped from custody last month, police said on Friday.

Sibusiso Khuzwayo fled from the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on April 29, said Col Lungelo Dlamini.

"The serial rapist was an awaiting-trial prisoner on eight rape cases committed at Cleveland, Jeppe, Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central and Booysens," said Dlamini. "He allegedly overpowered court orderlies before he escaped out of the court building," he added.

At the time of his escape, Khuzwayo was in court as arguments were to be presented in his case. All witnesses had already testified.

"He is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact the investigating officer or the nearest police station," Dlamini added.

The investigating officer, Capt Dithomo Mmako, can be reached on 082 744 9266.