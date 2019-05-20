South Africa

Bus driver found hanging from tree after deadly crash in Welkom

20 May 2019 - 13:01 By Iavan Pijoos
The bus overturned on Alma Road in Welkom around 04:50am on Monday.
Image: Free State Department of Health

The driver of an Intercape bus that overturned in the Free State - killing at least eight people and injuring 45 - was found hanging near the crash scene early on Monday in an apparent suicide. 

The bus crashed on Alma Road in Welkom just before 5am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele told TimesLIVE at noon that eight people had died, including two children.

Makhele said 45 others were injured and had been transported to various hospitals.

"The body of the driver was found hanging from a tree not so far from the accident scene," Makhele said, adding that an inquest docket had been opened.

The Free State department of health said the driver was 32 years old.

This is a developing story.

