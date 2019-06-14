Fire station besieged by arsonists and vandals is forced to close

In an ironic turn of events, the city of Cape Town has closed a fire station that has become a target for arsonists and vandals.

JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, made the announcement on Friday.

Demonstrators, protesting about land, set the Gugulethu fire station alight in July last year. Fire fighters from Mitchells Plain had to come to the rescue.

Smith said vandals attacked community facilities at the Fezeka municipal office, next to the fire station, on Thursday night and set a car and a carport alight. He said firefighters came under attack when they extinguished the blaze.