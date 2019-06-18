WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards

Gauteng police are searching for a group of armed robbers who opened fire on security guards and fled the scene with a substantial amount of money in Newtown, Johannesburg.

A video of the armed robbery has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a security vehicle is seen driving down a narrow one-way street in the city.

A black car pushes in front of the security vehicle.

Two armed men come out, guns blazing, as the van driver tries to reverse.

A few seconds later, two more armed men are seen exiting the car.

A man is seen running with a bag back to the car.

They then flee the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the incident happened outside a mosque in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

"The security guards were taking the money to the bank when they came under attack. They were confronted by a black (sedan) and the men opened fire on them.

"They took a substantial amount of money from the security guards and fled the scene."

Dlamini said no one was injured.

"There was a suggestion that they were transporting money from the mosque, but that can't be confirmed."