South Africa

WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards

18 June 2019 - 12:11 By Iavan Pijoos

Gauteng police are searching for a group of armed robbers who opened fire on security guards and fled the scene with a substantial amount of money in Newtown, Johannesburg.

A video of the armed robbery has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a security vehicle is seen driving down a narrow one-way street in the city.

A black car pushes in front of the security vehicle.

Two armed men come out, guns blazing, as the van driver tries to reverse.

A few seconds later, two more armed men are seen exiting the car.

A man is seen running with a bag back to the car.

They then flee the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the incident happened outside a mosque in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

"The security guards were taking the money to the bank when they came under attack. They were confronted by a black (sedan) and the men opened fire on them.

"They took a substantial amount of money from the security guards and fled the scene."

Dlamini said no one was injured.

"There was a suggestion that they were transporting money from the mosque, but that can't be confirmed."

MORE

Armed robbers escape with two boxes of money after robbing cash-in-transit van in Durban

Armed robbers escaped with two boxes containing an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a G4S security vehicle at the parking lot of a prominent ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute

It took less than a minute for two armed men to rob a man in a seemingly secure parking lot on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X